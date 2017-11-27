Marc Gasol was glued to the bench Sunday in the Memphis Grizzlies’ 98-88 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets, and the big fella expressed his displeasure with the benching.

Gasol says the Grizz’s coaching staff “knew that would hurt me the most.”

Head coach David Fizdale said he stuck with the lineup that helped trim the Nets’ 19-point deficit to five points, but ultimately couldn’t halt Memphis’ eight-game losing streak.

Per the Commercial Appeal: