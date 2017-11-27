Marc Gasol was glued to the bench Sunday in the Memphis Grizzlies’ 98-88 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets, and the big fella expressed his displeasure with the benching.
Gasol says the Grizz’s coaching staff “knew that would hurt me the most.”
Head coach David Fizdale said he stuck with the lineup that helped trim the Nets’ 19-point deficit to five points, but ultimately couldn’t halt Memphis’ eight-game losing streak.
Per the Commercial Appeal:
Gasol said he was never given an explanation by anyone on the coaching staff, and called the benching an “awkward situation.”
“I don’t like it one bit,” Gasol said. “I’m more (angry) than I can show, and frustrated. But for the benefit of the team, I’ve got to show good leadership and continue to do my job.”
Fizdale said he wasn’t trying to send a message to Gasol.
“We’ll address it if it needs to be addressed but it was a pretty simple decision what I did,” Fizdale said. “It’s nothing against him,” Fizdale said. “I’m trying to win a game. I’m desperate. I took a risk. Sometimes when you take a risk you may (upset) a player or two. That’s part of this position. I can own the decision and I have my reasons why. Winning is my only priority.”
