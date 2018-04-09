Marcin Gortat Agrees the Wizards Are Playing Selfishly

Marcin Gortat says he agrees “completely” with Wizards head coach Scott Brooks‘ declaration that Washington is playing a selfish brand of basketball.

“Selfish”Wizards spend Sunday inside an honest film session. And the truth hurts. https://t.co/dAVJVDQXq7 — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) April 8, 2018

Gortat and his teammates sat through a video session Sunday that shined a light on a their faulty ways.

The big fella says the Wizards won’t stand a chance in the postseason if they don’t start playing as a unit.

Per the WaPo: