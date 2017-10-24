Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball is in for a long night when John Wall and the Washington Wizards make a pit stop in Los Angeles tomorrow night, according to Marcin Gortat.
The big fella, responding to LaVar Ball’s boasts, tweeted that his All-Star teammate “will torture” the 19-year-old.
man….. pleaseeeeee!!! @JohnWall will torture him for 48min 😂😂😂😂
— Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) October 23, 2017
he will kill his son one day
— Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) October 23, 2017
Wall has called Lonzo “very talented” and a “great kid.”
