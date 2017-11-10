Prior to Thursday night’s 111-95 win against the visiting Lakers, Wizards center Marcin Gortat said his team was in a “sh**hole.”

Washington is off to a disappointing 6-5 start this season.

WASHINGTON — The Wizards climbed out of a s***hole on Thursday night.https://t.co/h4oWKTHDDj — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) November 10, 2017

Gortat says he’s embarrassed by the way the Wizards have been playing.

Per NBC Sports Washington: