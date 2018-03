Celtics forward Marcus Morris has been fined $15,000 for verbal abuse of an official after the Celtics’ 89-108 loss to Pelicans on Sunday.

Per NBA press release:

Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris has been fined $15,000 for verbal abuse of a game official, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Celtics’ 108-89 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, March 18 at Smoothie King Center.