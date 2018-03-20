Marcus Morris Drills Game-Winning Three To Beat Thunder

Down Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown because to injury, the Celtics were missing a good chunk of their starting lineup for their game against the Thunder on Tuesday.

With that said, they were able to hang around for most of the way and cut a late six-point deficit to two with a chance to tie or take the lead at the end of regulation. They needed a big shot to force overtime or get the W. Marcus Morris provided it.

Morris got Paul George to bite on a great pump-fake and then drilled the game-winner with multiple Thunder players contesting. It was a huge win for a scuffling and snakebitten Celtics team and a crushing loss for the Thunder, who are still in jeopardy of missing the playoffs in the crowded West.