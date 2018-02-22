Marcus Smart: Hand Injury Could Have Ended Season

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart lacerated his right hand after punching a picture frame in his hotel room three weeks, an injury that Smart says could have been season-ending.

The 23-year-old had a piece of glass pulled out of his hand, and the gash required 20 stiches.

Smart said doctors had pulled a piece of glass out of his hand that was stuck between two tendons. What if one of those tendons was cut? "I probably would have had to have surgery. I would have been done for the year.” — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) February 22, 2018

Smart’s self-inflicted wound cost him him 12 games.

Per the Boston Herald: