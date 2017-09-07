Celtics guard Marcus Smart has “been in the gym non-stop,” and shed twenty pounds during the offseason.

Marcus Smart says he's lost 20 pounds this summer. Now weighs 219 lbs. "I've been in the gym non-stop. It's a new me. I'm more explosive." — Taylor C. Snow (@taylorcsnow) September 6, 2017

Smart hired a personal chef this summer, and says he’s never felt more explosive.

With a drastically-looking team heading into next season, the 23-year-old is being counted on to assume more responsibility in Boston.

Per the Boston Globe: