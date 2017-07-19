Mario Chalmers and the Memphis Grizzlies agreed to a one-year, partially guaranteed deal on Tuesday.

Chalmers, 31, played 55 games with the Grizzlies in 2015-16 before rupturing his Achilles in March of 2016.

Free agent guard Mario Chalmers is finalizing a one-year, partially guaranteed deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 19, 2017

