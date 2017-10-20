Mark Cuban thinks getting rid of the NBA Draft would stop teams from tanking, but his proposal hasn’t gained any traction with the powers-that-be.

Cuban wants teams competing over a pool of money to sign rookies based on their records.

Mark Cuban isn't convinced new NBA lottery rules will discourage tanking. He tried to pitch these two ideas: https://t.co/sRb9NkHvSV — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) October 19, 2017

The OKC Thunder were the only team to vote against draft lottery reforms this summer.

Per ESPN: