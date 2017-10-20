Mark Cuban thinks getting rid of the NBA Draft would stop teams from tanking, but his proposal hasn’t gained any traction with the powers-that-be.
Cuban wants teams competing over a pool of money to sign rookies based on their records.
Mark Cuban isn't convinced new NBA lottery rules will discourage tanking. He tried to pitch these two ideas: https://t.co/sRb9NkHvSV
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) October 19, 2017
The OKC Thunder were the only team to vote against draft lottery reforms this summer.
Per ESPN:
“The team with the worst record gets the most money and the team with the best record gets the least money,” Cuban said. “It’s like a free agency. It makes it a lot harder to tank because you don’t know if you get the best players if you’re horrible all the time. “Nobody liked that at all, not a single person.”
Cuban’s other idea was to lock the team with the worst record into a draft slot — either third or fourth — to force teams to compete to avoid being at the bottom. That idea never got discussed in the board of directors meeting.
“Now all of the sudden, if it’s close at the end, you’re going to see teams play as hard as they can because if they end up with the worst record, they don’t get the best pick,” Cuban said, explaining the logic of his idea.”You basically eliminate them from getting the best player. Everybody else would just be the way it is now.
“Adam didn’t like that. That never got to the board of directors, but that one was my favorite. I brought up [the other proposal], but after that one got shot down, I didn’t bring up the other one. When I got no response on the one, I just dropped the other because it was obvious that what they had proposed was going to pass.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus