Top 2017 NBA Draft prospect Markelle Fultz will reportedly only work out for the Boston Celtics.

The 19-year-old guard is considered the frontrunner to go No. 1 overall.

The #Sixers have workouts scheduled for every top prospect besides Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball. Fultz will only workout for #BostonCeltics — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) June 5, 2017

Fultz was in Boston over the past two days to undergo interviews, medical testing and an on-court workout.

Accompanied by Celtics president Danny Ainge, Fultz toured TD Garden on Tuesday.

Markelle Fultz checks out the banners at TD Garden during a tour with ESPN. Says it kinda feels like he belongs here. pic.twitter.com/5DV1EEygip — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) June 6, 2017

Markelle Fultz checks out the Big 3 outside the Celtics locker room. pic.twitter.com/XklGhsNQOa — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) June 6, 2017

Markelle Fultz outside Celtics locker room. It's also Boston's war room and where they will phone in the No. 1 pick. pic.twitter.com/HIiV2lg0nD — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) June 6, 2017

