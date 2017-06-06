Top 2017 NBA Draft prospect Markelle Fultz will reportedly only work out for the Boston Celtics.

The 19-year-old guard is considered the frontrunner to go No. 1 overall.

Fultz was in Boston over the past two days to undergo interviews, medical testing and an on-court workout.

Accompanied by Celtics president Danny Ainge, Fultz toured TD Garden on Tuesday.

RELATED:
Isaiah Thomas Says Markelle Fultz Will ‘For Sure’ Be No. 1 Pick