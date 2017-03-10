Washington freshman guard Markelle Fultz announced his decision to declare for the 2017 NBA Draft on Friday.

The potential No. 1 pick tweeted a video, saying, “Although the season hasn’t gone as planned, it’s really truly been a blessing to be [a Washington Husky], and I learned plenty of life lessons on and off the court.”

Washington finished the season with a 9-22 record and a first-round exit in the Pac-12 tournament. Despite the losing, Fultz was able to showcase his talents over 25 games, averaging 23.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg and 5.9 apg.

Here’s Fultz in his final college game, during which he dropped 26 points against No. 7 Arizona.

RELATED:

Isaiah Thomas Says Markelle Fultz Will ‘For Sure’ Be No. 1 Pick