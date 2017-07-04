The first and third overall picks in this summer’s NBA Draft came to play in their Summer League debuts.

Jayson Tatum scored 21 points, and hit the game-winner for the Boston Celtics in their 89-88 victory against the Philadelphia Sixers.

Markelle Fultz chipped in 17 points and impressed on both ends of the floor.

Fultz got some 💩 with him. The hesi pull-up jimbo was smooth. Probably don't understand what I just said if u don't REALLY hoop — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 4, 2017

