The first and third overall picks in this summer’s NBA Draft came to play in their Summer League debuts.
Jayson Tatum scored 21 points, and hit the game-winner for the Boston Celtics in their 89-88 victory against the Philadelphia Sixers.
Markelle Fultz chipped in 17 points and impressed on both ends of the floor.
Fultz got some 💩 with him. The hesi pull-up jimbo was smooth. Probably don't understand what I just said if u don't REALLY hoop
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 4, 2017
Per the AP:
Tatum’s jumper and the Celtics’ ensuing stop of Fultz gave Boston an 89-88 victory.
Fultz played well on both ends of the floor and showed why the 76ers took him with the top pick they acquired from Boston. Fultz finished with three blocks, including a weakside swat of Kadeem Allen that had the crowd gasping. He had 17 points on 6-for-16 shooting, including two 3-pointers.
“People have big expectations but, to me, it was just another day to play basketball and do what I love,” Fultz said. “I love chasing down blocks and blocking shots. On defense I’m always going to give effort on both ends of the floor. That’s one thing that goes unnoticed is just how hard I play on both ends. I’m a great shot-blocking point guard.”
Tatum, the No. 3 pick, may have had the most awe-inspiring play of the night with a thundering, one-hand tomahawk dunk on Kaleb Tarczewski. He posted 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists and five steals.
