Markelle Fultz To Play Tonight Against Denver Nuggets

HE’S BACK.

Sixers rookie point guard Markelle Fultz will return to action Monday night against the Denver Nuggets.

The team announced he had been cleared to play, and coach Brett Brown confirmed he will come off the bench to backup Ben Simmons:

.@MarkelleF is available to play tonight. — x – Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 26, 2018

Fultz, the first overall pick in last summer’s draft, hasn’t played since October 23 due to a nagging shoulder injury.

Who’s hyped to see him out there?

