Markelle Fultz To Play Tonight Against Denver Nuggets

by March 26, 2018
155

HE’S BACK.

Sixers rookie point guard Markelle Fultz will return to action Monday night against the Denver Nuggets.

The team announced he had been cleared to play, and coach Brett Brown confirmed he will come off the bench to backup Ben Simmons:

Fultz, the first overall pick in last summer’s draft, hasn’t played since October 23 due to a nagging shoulder injury.

Who’s hyped to see him out there?

RELATED
Ben Simmons: ‘I Hate Guarding’ Markelle Fultz In Practice Because He’s So Good

 
You Might Also Like
Markelle Fultz
NBA

Markelle Fultz Reportedly ‘Quite Close’ to Returning to Action

1 day ago
6,979
NBA

Post Up: Kemba Walker Scores 46 As The Hornets Win By 61

4 days ago
1,262
NBA

Paul Pierce: 76ers Could Beat Cavaliers In First Round Of Playoffs

4 days ago
2,939
NBA

Report: Cavs, Lakers, Rockets, Sixers On LeBron’s Free Agency List

3 weeks ago
22,837
Anthony Davis
NBA

Post Up: Streaks Everywhere

3 weeks ago
1,139
NBA

Report: ‘No Plan’ For Markelle Fultz To Return In Immediate Future

3 weeks ago
2,012

TRENDING


Most Recent

Michael Porter Jr. Declares for 2018 NBA Draft

2 mins ago
3

Markelle Fultz To Play Tonight Against Denver Nuggets

24 mins ago
155

Steve Kerr: “We Can Beat Anybody In The League Without Steph”

1 hour ago
299

Jalen Rose’s Grandma Has A Message For Sister Jean Ahead Of Final Four

2 hours ago
228

JBA Announces Earl Watson, Ed O’Bannon & Lonzo Ball As Selection Committee Team, Reveals ...

2 hours ago
7,472