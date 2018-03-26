Markelle Fultz Impresses in First Game Since October 23

by March 26, 2018
408

Philadelphia showered Markelle Fultz with love when he checked in for the first time since Oct. 23 with 2:54 to go in the first quarter of the 76ers’ 123-104 blowout win over the Nuggets Monday night and the rookie didn’t take long to impress.

Fultz turned the ball over on his first possession of the night, but went on to show flashes of the electric offensive play that made him the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s NBA Draft. Fultz finished the night with 10 points, four rebounds eight assists in 14 minutes. His plus-minus of plus-16 was the highest of any 76er to come off the bench, too. Fultz became the first player in NBA history to record that stat line in 15 minutes or less since Walt Hazzard did it in 1966, per Basketball Reference.

You Might Also Like
NBA

Markelle Fultz To Play Tonight Against Denver Nuggets

5 hours ago
747
Markelle Fultz
NBA

Markelle Fultz Reportedly ‘Quite Close’ to Returning to Action

1 day ago
7,079
NBA

Report: ‘No Plan’ For Markelle Fultz To Return In Immediate Future

3 weeks ago
2,013
ncaa college basketball fbi
College

Report: FBI Uncovers Potential NCAA Violations By More Than 25 Players, 20 Schools

1 month ago
2,290
NBA

Ben Simmons: ‘I Hate Guarding’ Markelle Fultz In Practice Because He’s So Good

1 month ago
30,970
NBA

Joel Embiid on Markelle Fultz: “I don’t feel like a lot of people … have had his back”

1 month ago
4,568

TRENDING


Most Recent
kemba walker all-star game

Kemba Walker Scores 11 of his 31 points in Overtime as Hornets Down Knicks

4 mins ago
11

Trey Burke Drops Career-High 42 points Against Charlotte

44 mins ago
248

Markelle Fultz Impresses in First Game Since October 23

1 hour ago
408

Report: Isaiah Thomas Leaves Lakers to ‘Evaluate Options’ for Hip

3 hours ago
2,079

UMBC Coach Ryan Odom Agrees In Principle To Stay With The Retrievers

5 hours ago
214