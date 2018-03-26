Markelle Fultz Impresses in First Game Since October 23

Philadelphia showered Markelle Fultz with love when he checked in for the first time since Oct. 23 with 2:54 to go in the first quarter of the 76ers’ 123-104 blowout win over the Nuggets Monday night and the rookie didn’t take long to impress.

Philadelphia truly is the City of Brotherly Love. “FULTZ!” ♥️ (via @nbatv) pic.twitter.com/WARngR3zIS — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 27, 2018

Fultz turned the ball over on his first possession of the night, but went on to show flashes of the electric offensive play that made him the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s NBA Draft. Fultz finished the night with 10 points, four rebounds eight assists in 14 minutes. His plus-minus of plus-16 was the highest of any 76er to come off the bench, too. Fultz became the first player in NBA history to record that stat line in 15 minutes or less since Walt Hazzard did it in 1966, per Basketball Reference.