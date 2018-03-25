Markelle Fultz Reportedly ‘Quite Close’ to Returning to Action

Markelle Fultz, the first overall pick in last summer’s draft, hasn’t played since October 23. He’s been dealing with a nagging shoulder injury that has severely impacted his jumpshot. In the four games he has played in, he’s only shooting 33 percent, averaging just 6 points.
76ers head coach Brett Brown says that Fultz’s comeback is now up to him. Here’s Brown’s direct quote:
“I think he is quite close,” Brown said. “I think if we’d all watch the video we’d all probably agree with that.”
“It’s just something that when Markelle Fultz feels like he can go – he really feels good about himself and his health, the shoulder, everything and the medical people support that — he knows that he has a coaching staff and a team that will welcome him in when he says go,” Brown said. “He also understands the season is around the corner in terms of the end of the regular season. That’s where it’s at.”