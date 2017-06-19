Markelle Fultz agreed to a multiyear shoe deal with Nike last week, but the projected No. 1 overall pick was reportedly considering other offers from adidas, Under Armour and Big Baller Brand.

Fultz was “thinking about” endorsing LaVar Ball’s company, but ultimately decided against it because “then I would make him money.”

Fultz inked a multiyear deal with Nike late last week. But before doing so, he apparently entertained the idea of signing with Big Baller Brand, of all companies. In an exchange relayed by The Post’s Babb, the young prospect discussed the idea with his trainer, Keith Williams: Williams: You sure you don’t want to sign with them? Fultz: I was thinking about it, but then I would make him money, though.

