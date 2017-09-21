Markieff Morrisis set to undergo sports hernia surgery Friday, and may sit out the NBA preseason.

Morris, 28, averaged 14.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season, and is currently facing felony assault charges in Phoenix.

The Washington Wizards open their training camp next Tuesday.

