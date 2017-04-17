Drawing inspiration from a 1990s hip-hop label, Markieff Morris gave the Wizards their nickname, Death Row DC.

That was back in January, and the Wizards slowly started to embrace that edgier side as the season wore on.

“It just fits us,” Morris said. “They out to get us, that’s how we feel. We feel like we’re the team that everybody’s out to get, because they doubt us. They always doubt us.”

According to the Washington Post, Kieff even handed out Death Row DC alter egos to some of his teammates:

John Wall – Tupac Bradley Beal – Dr. Dre Markieff Morris – Snoop Dogg Kelly Oubre – Daz Dillinger Jason Smith – Vanilla Ice Trey Burke – Kurupt

Washington looked the part in their 114-107 Game 1 victory over the Hawks on Sunday. Morris scored 21 points and added 4 blocks in his playoff debut.

He menaced Hawks forward Paul Millsap into a sub-par 19-point, 2-rebound, 4-TO performance, and played with a tenacity that set the tone for the entire team.