Drawing inspiration from a 1990s hip-hop label, Markieff Morris gave the Wizards their nickname, Death Row DC.
That was back in January, and the Wizards slowly started to embrace that edgier side as the season wore on.
“It just fits us,” Morris said. “They out to get us, that’s how we feel. We feel like we’re the team that everybody’s out to get, because they doubt us. They always doubt us.”
According to the Washington Post, Kieff even handed out Death Row DC alter egos to some of his teammates:
John Wall – Tupac
Bradley Beal – Dr. Dre
Markieff Morris – Snoop Dogg
Kelly Oubre – Daz Dillinger
Jason Smith – Vanilla Ice
Trey Burke – Kurupt
Washington looked the part in their 114-107 Game 1 victory over the Hawks on Sunday. Morris scored 21 points and added 4 blocks in his playoff debut.
He menaced Hawks forward Paul Millsap into a sub-par 19-point, 2-rebound, 4-TO performance, and played with a tenacity that set the tone for the entire team.
