Marquese Chriss Cheap Shot Ignites Scuffle Between Suns and Jazz

Down 18 with 6:55 to go in the third quarter, Marquese Chriss and Jared Dudley let their tempers flare after Chriss air-balled a dunk as each player took a shot at Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio.

Dudley, who was the player to initiate contact with Rubio when he shoved him, received a flagrant foul and was ejected; Chriss was given a double technical and immediate ejection for laying Rubio to the hardwood.

MARQUESE CHRISS AND THE SUNS ARE OUT HERE TRYNA GIVE RICKY RUBIO THE HANDS 😬😬😬 (via @DefPenHoops) pic.twitter.com/AT4xpXOPks — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 16, 2018

Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles each received technicals for their reaction to the scuffle. Should things escalate again down the road, it looks like the Jazz mascot is prepped to give some smoke.