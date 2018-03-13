Masai Ujiri Told DeMar DeRozan He Could Be Toronto’s Kobe Bryant

Raptors president Masai Ujiri told DeMar DeRozan that he could have a Kobe Bryant-esque career with the Toronto Raptors.
ESPN’s Zach Lowe describes the mid-December meeting where Uriji explained his vision for DeRozan to define the franchise for DeRozan’s entire career.
Ujiri told DeRozan he could be Toronto’s Kobe — a lifetime player who defines a franchise and, maybe, brings it championship glory. […]
“When everyone has that kind of confidence in you — that you can carry a franchise — it gives you that extra confidence,” DeRozan says. “For them to say I could be in [Kobe’s] position — it was an honor accepting that fully.”
