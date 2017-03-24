Matt Barnes wants to “kill” the Kings tonight.
Barnes continues to fume over how his tenure in Sacramento came to an end, and hopes the Golden State Warriors “beat them by 50.”
Matt Barnes wants to beat the Kings tomorrow "by 50." https://t.co/GL3vm5Yf2p
— Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) March 24, 2017
Sactown is 3-11 since cutting ties with Barnes (averaging 5.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in 11 games with his new team) and All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins last month.
Per the SF Chronicle:
“I’m trying to kill them,” said Barnes, whose Warriors host the Kings at 7:30 p.m. Friday. “Plain and simple. Things didn’t go well there.”
“It was frustrating because being back home and really taking pride in trying to put that team back on the map, and then just in a day’s time you’re no longer a part of the organization,” Barnes told the Sacramento Bee. “It was kind of a rude awakening.”
“They’re the enemy now,” Barnes said of the Kings, who are 3-11 since waiving him and trading Cousins. “We’re trying to kill them, beat them by 50.”
