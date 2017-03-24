Matt Barnes wants to “kill” the Kings tonight.

Barnes continues to fume over how his tenure in Sacramento came to an end, and hopes the Golden State Warriors “beat them by 50.”

Matt Barnes wants to beat the Kings tomorrow "by 50." https://t.co/GL3vm5Yf2p — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) March 24, 2017

Sactown is 3-11 since cutting ties with Barnes (averaging 5.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in 11 games with his new team) and All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins last month.

Per the SF Chronicle: