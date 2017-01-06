Matt Bonner announced his NBA retirement Friday afternoon, with an amusing and heartfelt video.

Bonner, 35, played 10 of his 12 seasons in San Antonio (632 games).



Matt Bonner officially retires from the NBA. https://t.co/7qTJbzJrHQ — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) January 6, 2017

The Spurs opted not to re-sign Bonner last summer, and his retirement was a foregone conclusion.

Per The Players’ Tribune:

