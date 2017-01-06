Matt Bonner announced his NBA retirement Friday afternoon, with an amusing and heartfelt video.
Bonner, 35, played 10 of his 12 seasons in San Antonio (632 games).
Matt Bonner officially retires from the NBA. https://t.co/7qTJbzJrHQ
— The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) January 6, 2017
The Spurs opted not to re-sign Bonner last summer, and his retirement was a foregone conclusion.
Per The Players’ Tribune:
Staying true to myself, I made this mildly humorous video. Unless a professional “spot shooting” league miraculously crops up, I hope you will continue the support for whatever comes for me after basketball.
Yours truly,
Matt Bonner
(aka The Red Rocket, aka The Red Mamba, aka The Sandwich Hunter, aka Coach “B”)
Commentscomments powered by Disqus