In need of a starting point guard, the Dallas Mavericks could pursue Ricky Rubio this summer.

The Mavs reportedly have had “in-house talks” about acquiring Rubio, who has two years and roughly $29.3 million left on his contract.

According to Mike Fisher, the No. 9 pick would be off the table in potential Rubio discussions.

#Mavs have had in-house talks about the trade availability of #Timberwolves PG Ricky Rubio – and about drafting PG Frank Ntilikina, too. — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) June 18, 2017

No no. #Mavs 'no' on Rubio would b about giving No 9 for him. In other variations, an idea being 'workshopped' https://t.co/CKonawPINC — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) June 19, 2017

