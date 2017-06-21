In need of a starting point guard, the Dallas Mavericks could pursue Ricky Rubio this summer.

The Mavs reportedly have had “in-house talks” about acquiring Rubio, who has two years and roughly $29.3 million left on his contract.

According to Mike Fisher, the No. 9 pick would be off the table in potential Rubio discussions.

RELATED:
Ricky Rubio Sets T’Wolves Franchise Record with 19 Assists