The Mavericks could potentially draft a point guard with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 Draft, but the team is also keeping an eye on Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday.

An unrestricted free agent this summer, Holiday did not play well alongside DeMarcus Cousins following the All-Star break.

Members of the Mavs organization have interest in Jrue Holiday as free agent target, per sources. More: https://t.co/pFMl1I8a0e — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 18, 2017

League sources say members of the Mavericks organization view Holiday as a free agent target this summer. Holiday will likely command top dollar on the market and Dallas would probably have to clear some cap space to make Holiday a competitive offer.

After joining the Pelicans in mid-November after caring for his ailing wife, Holiday averaged 15.4 points and 7.3 assists in 67 games (the most he’s played in four seasons with the Pelicans).

