Late in the Warriors’ 133-103 Monday night rout of the Mavericks, rookie Jordan Bell lobbed threw ball off the backboard and threw down a dunk that angered the opposition.

The Dubs were amused by Bell’s jam, but head coach Steve Kerr knew Dallas wouldn’t take it so well.

Steve Kerr tried to apologize to Rick Carlisle postgame about the Jordan Bell dunk, Carlisle zipped right past, displeased. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 24, 2017

Steve Kerr said the young guys just thought the Jordan Bell dunk was nice, but older guys knew Mavs/Carlisle would feel disrespected pic.twitter.com/5SXT1TfDck — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 24, 2017

Golden State put up 40 first-quarter points and handed the Mavs’ their fourth-consecutive loss to open the season.

