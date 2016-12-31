The Dallas Mavericks currently have a 10-24 record, but head coach Rick Carlisle still thinks Dallas still has a shot at the postseason.

Rick Carlisle: "“The record is not good. But there are a lot of teams in a similar boat. We’re not out of this (playoff run) by any stretch. — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) December 31, 2016

Rick Carlisle on Mavs' 10-24 record, knowing 14-18 is in playoffs now: "We’re not in this for ping pong balls or any of that kind of stuff." — Eddie Sefko (@ESefko) December 31, 2016

“The record is not good. But there are a lot of teams in a similar boat. We’re not out of this (playoff run) by any stretch,” Carlisle said after Friday’s 108-99 loss to the Warriors. “We’re not in this for ping-pong balls or any of that kind of stuff.”

The Mavs are last place in the Western Conference with a 10-24 record, but can make up a lot of ground in the coming weeks.

Dallas’ starting unit has played all but 25 minutes together all season, but is healthy once again with Dirk Nowitzki and Andrew Bogut back after injury.

Seven of Dallas’ next eight opponents are .500 or worse. They also get a one-week homestand after playing six of their last seven on the road.

