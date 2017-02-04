Yogi Ferrell will sign a two-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks when his 10-day contract expires next week.

Ferrell was called up from the D-League on January 28 and made a big splash right away, leading Dallas to a 4-0 week as the Mavs’ starting point guard.

Dallas' Yogi Ferrell has agreed on a two-year deal that he'll sign Tuesday when first 10-day expires, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2017

Mavs, Ferrell bypassing second 10-day after the undrafted rookie's 4-0 week as starting point guard and 32-point performance last night. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2017

Mavs GM Donnie Nelson heaped praise on Ferrell after the rookie exploded for 32 points (including 9 three-pointers) to carry the Mavs to a win on Friday.

“Coach did an unusually exceptional crash course, and that young man is a sponge,” Nelson said. “If there’s a guy that has his retention — within the last 19 years on this level — I can’t remember it.” “That’s exactly how we scripted it, step in and start against two of the top three teams in the league,” Nelson said. “It’s just really kind of a special moment in time and he put himself in a great position.”

It’s also possible that Ferrell’s recent play (and new contract) will make a Deron Williams trade more realistic.

RELATED:

Rick Carlisle: ‘We’re a Sh*t Team, But We’re An Underrated Sh*t Team’

Report: Mavericks Would Trade Deron Williams To Cavaliers