Chandler Parsons And Marc Gasol Got Stuck In An Elevator In Miami

by February 24, 2018
230

The Memphis Grizzlies arrived in Miami early Saturday morning for an evening matchup with the Heat, but before they could catch some sleep, a few members of the squad got stuck in the hotel elevator.

Forward Chandler Parsons documented the entire experience in a hilarious set of Instagram stories:

TRENDING