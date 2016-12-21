DeMarcus Cousins lit up the Portland Trail Blazers to the tune of 55 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks Tuesday night—he now just has to earn Meyers Leonard’s respect.

Leonard was upset with Cousins spitting out his mouthpiece in the direction of Portland’s bench in the Sacramento Kings’ 126-121 victory.



Meyers Leonard: Cousins deserved to be out of the game; "His antics are over the top." pic.twitter.com/4qEJQZPuJO — CSN Northwest (@CSNNW) December 21, 2016

Boogie, not to be outdone in the trash-talking department, also ripped into his opponent’s weak defensive effort in his postgame remarks.

Per The Oregonian:

