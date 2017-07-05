Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat, as expected, officially parted ways, it was announced Tuesday.

Bosh’s No. 1 jersey will hang in the rafters in South Beach.

The 11-time NBA All-Star’s career was derailed by a recurrence of blood clots.

From the press release:

“Chris changed his life and basketball career when he came to Miami,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “And he changed our lives for the better, in a way we never would have imagined, when he joined the Miami HEAT. We will forever be indebted to CB for how he changed this team and led us to four trips to the NBA Finals and two NBA Championships. He is, without a doubt, one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise. The number ‘1’ will never be worn by another player and we can’t wait to someday hang his jersey in the rafters. Today, we are both moving on but we wish Chris, Adrienne and their family nothing but the best. They will forever be part of the Miami HEAT family.”

Bosh was an NBA All-Star in each of his six seasons with the HEAT and has been an NBA All-Star 11 times in his 13-year NBA career. He was an integral part of two HEAT championships in 2012 and 2013, and the team’s four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals from 2011-2014. He famously grabbed an offensive rebound with 6.3 seconds remaining in regulation of Game 6 on June 18, 2013 and fed Ray Allen for his game-tying three-pointer, forcing overtime and eventually leading to the 2013 NBA Championship.

Bosh appeared in 893 games during his NBA career and made 881 starts, averaging 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.04 blocks and 35.8 minutes, while shooting 49.4 percent from the floor, 33.5 percent from three-point range and 79.9 percent from the foul line. He scored in double-figures 815 times, grabbed double-figure rebounds on 332 occasions and was selected as the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week nine times and Player of the Month once throughout his career.