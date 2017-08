Free-agent forward Michael Beasley is expected to sign a one-year deal with the New York Knicks, according to Basketball Insiders.

New York Knicks and former No. 2 overall pick Michael Beasley are nearing agreement on a one-year deal, a league source told @BBallInsiders. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 8, 2017

Per ESPN, the deal will reportedly be completed on Tuesday.

