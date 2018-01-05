Michael Beasley doesn’t think Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra sufficiently believed in him during his three stints in South Beach.

Beasley says he “could’ve gotten more out of that organization” ahead of tonight’s matchup with his old squad, but insists that it’s now water under the bridge.

Back to South Beach: Red-hot Michael Beasley says Spoelstra never had his back despite 3 Heat stints #Knicks https://t.co/86SGOEJKfT — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) January 4, 2018

The 28-year-old has been solid in New York, averaging 11.7 points on 52 percent shooting during his first season with the Knicks.

Per the NY Post:

“I feel I could’ve gotten more out of that organization,” Beasley told The Post on Wednesday after scoring a team-high 20 points in the 121-103 loss to the Wizards. “I feel Spo’ could’ve believed in me a lot more than he did. It’s in the past. [There’s] no love lost.” Told he went to play for Spoelstra three separate times, Beasley said, “I had no choice.” And there’s something about Beasley that kept [Pat] Riley going back. “He’s a Hall of Famer — one of my favorite people in the world,” Beasley said. “He helped me in life.”

Related

Michael Beasley: ‘This is My Last Chance, My Last Shot’