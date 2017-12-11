When Michael Beasley signed with the Knicks over the summer, he made headlines by saying that he’s on the same level as Kevin Durant and LeBron James when it comes to talent, and for his theories on the human brain.

During last night’s home game against the Hawks, Super Cool Beas made waves once again when he fouled out of the contest after playing just ten minutes and scoring one point.

The Garden faithful gave Beas a standing ovation on the way out. Somewhat surprisingly, Beasley did not set the record for quickest foul out. In December of 1997, Dallas Mavs forward Bubba Wells fouled out of a game in 3 minutes.

Related

Respect The Game Podcast: Michael Beasley