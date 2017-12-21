The fourth quarter of Thursday night’s Knicks-Celtics game became the Michael Beasley Show. Beasley scored 18 of his 32 points in the final 12 minutes, turning a tie game into a 102-93 win. As he began to heat up, the Madison Square Garden crowd reacted accordingly:

After the game, a reporter asked him when he started to feel the hot hand. His answer: January 9, 1989 — his birthday.

Michael Beasley on when he started feeling the hot hand: “January 9, 1989.” — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) December 22, 2017

And before his team left the court, he had a message for his teammates and anyone else in shouting distance:

Good luck trying to stop Beasley when he gets going.