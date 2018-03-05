Michael Beasley: Knicks Playing Selfish Ball

Michael Beasley isn’t happy with the New York Knicks’ lack of ball movement, and head coach Jeff Hornacek is less-than-thrilled with Beasley’s slumping play.

Beasley says the Knicks are playing selfishly.

Beasley demotion on table after slumping forward upset at lack of ball movement https://t.co/Q0UcbBF9rR — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) March 4, 2018

Hornacek was furious with his squad’s defense Friday night, following a 128-105 road loss to the LA Clippers, and indicated that he may demote Beasley to the bench.

Per the NY Post: