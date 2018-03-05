Michael Beasley: Knicks Playing Selfish Ball

by March 05, 2018
380

Michael Beasley isn’t happy with the New York Knicks’ lack of ball movement, and head coach Jeff Hornacek is less-than-thrilled with Beasley’s slumping play.

Beasley says the Knicks are playing selfishly.

Hornacek was furious with his squad’s defense Friday night, following a 128-105 road loss to the LA Clippers, and indicated that he may demote Beasley to the bench.

Per the NY Post:

“I can’t be the only one trying to figuring it out,” Beasley said about sharing the ball. “We’ve got to figure it out together. We just don’t play the right way of basketball at times. And that’s frustrating.”

After the game, Hornacek was as furious as he’s been all season, mentioned the point guards’ struggles and seemed to take aim at Beasley’s defense after their 11th loss in 12 games.

“We’ve got to have everybody playing well,’’ Hornacek said. “We don’t have [Kristaps Porzingis] out there. The guards struggled tonight. And we need to get something out of Michael on both sides of the court.”

  
You Might Also Like
Frank Ntilikina DeMar DeRozan
NBA

Knicks Rookie Frank Ntilikina Studying DeMar DeRozan

5 days ago
3,060
steve kerr knicks porzingis
NBA

Steve Kerr: ‘The Better The Knicks Are, The Better The NBA Is’

7 days ago
1,987
NBA

Report: Warriors, Timberwolves and Thunder Interested in Joakim Noah

1 week ago
5,862
NBA

Jeff Hornacek: Knicks Have ‘Moved On’ From Joakim Noah

2 weeks ago
1,448
NBA

Report: Jeff Hornacek Shoved Joakim Noah During Altercation

2 weeks ago
3,693
NBA

SLAM Presents LEAGUE PETS Ep. 4: Michael Beasley’s Two Dogs

3 weeks ago
1,733

TRENDING


Most Recent

Brett Brown: Joel Embiid Should Shoot More Threes

2 hours ago
203

Michael Beasley: Knicks Playing Selfish Ball

3 hours ago
380

Kobe Bryant Wins Oscar for Animated Short Film

3 hours ago
769
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Post Up: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Oladipo Go Off

10 hours ago
715
Tristan Thompso

Tristan Thompson Suffers Ankle Sprain, Expected to Miss Multiple Games

15 hours ago
303