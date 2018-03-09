Michael Beasley: ‘I Want To Prove That I’m The Best’

by March 09, 2018
188
michael beasley best

Knicks forward Michael Beasley not only thinks he’s one of the best players in the world, he wants to prove it.

In a story by ESPN’s Ian Begley, Beasley said that although he’s not paid like a star, “the ball will tell you who the best players are.”

Beasley is quick to respond when asked why he’d turn down more than $10 million guaranteed to play in New York.

“Money doesn’t always define basketball,” Beasley said.

“Yeah, I want a lot of [money]. But I want to prove that I’m the best. The ball will tell you who the best players are, not the contracts, not the media.”

RELATED:
Michael Beasley: ‘Talent-Wise, I Match Up With Durant, LeBron’

