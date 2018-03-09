Michael Beasley: ‘I Want To Prove That I’m The Best’

Knicks forward Michael Beasley not only thinks he’s one of the best players in the world, he wants to prove it.

In a story by ESPN’s Ian Begley, Beasley said that although he’s not paid like a star, “the ball will tell you who the best players are.”

NYK has come to appreciate & embrace Michael Beasley & his eccentricities over the last 6 months. "He gets a reputation from stuff that happened in the past, and it still follows him to this day. But he's not that guy that everybody perceives him to be," Courtney Lee says. More: https://t.co/mFA0sX6qBI — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 9, 2018

Beasley is quick to respond when asked why he’d turn down more than $10 million guaranteed to play in New York. “Money doesn’t always define basketball,” Beasley said. “Yeah, I want a lot of [money]. But I want to prove that I’m the best. The ball will tell you who the best players are, not the contracts, not the media.”

