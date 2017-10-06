Michael Jordan was reportedly one of the driving forces behind the new format for the All-Star Game this season.

According to a source of Bleacher Report’s Ken Berger, Jordan was “heavily involved” in bringing about the changes.

New Orleans was the last straw as Chris Paul and Michael Jordan demanded change in All-Star Game https://t.co/uFFrzgBb9U pic.twitter.com/p0bGTQ769a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 6, 2017

The discussion was steered chiefly by [Adam] Silver and [Michele] Roberts, who had touched on the issue during bargaining sessions in the past but never got down to the details, league sources said. The third driver of change was none other than Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan, who flexed his muscle because, well, he’s Michael Jordan, but also because he’s the chairman of the league’s labor relations committee. “Michael was heavily involved,” said one of the people familiar with the meetings.

