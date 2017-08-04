Michael Jordan gave Kawhi Leonard the ultimate compliment while talking to young campers recently.

Kawhi is the NBA’s best two-way player, according to MJ.

“Can Kawhi score on Kawhi?” Jordan asked. “I would assume not.” “He’s good. He’s good as a two-way player. He’s probably the best in the game. He’s the best two-way player in the game right now.”

Leonard, a Jordan Brand endorser, averaged a career-best 25.5 points last season, and was voted onto the NBA All-Defensive First Team for the third year in a row.

Related

Kings Assistant Compares Kawhi Leonard to Michael Jordan