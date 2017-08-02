For Michael Jordan, greatness on the basketball court has always been defined by championships.

Perhaps this is why MJ still won’t give LeBron James the nod over Kobe Bryant in terms of all-time legacy.

At his Flight School camp on Monday in Santa Barbara, CA, Jordan emphatically answered “No” when asked if he would rank LeBron over Kobe. Via Bay Area HQ:

“Would I rank LeBron over Kobe in terms of best of all time? No. “There’s something about 5 that beats 3. “Now he may be better than that, but Kobe won five championships. LeBron won three.”

