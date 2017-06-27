Michael Jordan offered some words of encouragement for Russell Westbrook after the Thunder guard took home the MVP award on Monday.

In a signed letter, Jordan told Westbrook that he also won his first MVP award before winning a championship.

Note that Michael Jordan sent Russell Westbrook after winning MVP (via @Jumpman23): pic.twitter.com/3IVektDkwk — Royce Young (@royceyoung) June 27, 2017

Congrats, Russell, I got my first MVP award before my first ring, too…keep going!

Jordan won his first MVP in 1988 at age 25, and would win his first championship (and second MVP) in 1991 at age 28.

