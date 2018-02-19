Michele Roberts Says NBA, NBPA Working On Mental Wellness Program

Players association director Michele Roberts revealed that the NBPA and NBA are creating a mental wellness program for players.

In an interview with SB Nation’s Paul Flannery, Roberts called it “a shame” that mental wellness in the NBA has been overlooked.

I sat down with Michele Roberts for an extended Q+A. Here's part 1 in which we get into LeBron's influence, mental health, wearable tech and medicinal cannabis https://t.co/QaPutAUWAY

“One of the things we negotiated in the most recent collective bargaining agreement was that the league, together with the union, would devote resources to a mental wellness program.

“It’s in the early stages. We’ve made one hire. We’re in the process of hiring a director. I hoped that we’d have everything up and running by All-Star. Clearly we haven’t, but we want to make sure we get the right staff so that this is the success it needs to be.

“We’re working on it, but it’s a shame that this hasn’t been given attention a long, long time ago.