The NBA Finals matchup has yet to be set—though it’s a mere formality at this point—and the opposing coaches are already throwing thinly-veiled shots at one another.

Warriors interim bench boss Mike Brown says “it’s cute” that Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue considers the Boston Celtics a harder team to defend than Golden State.

Short answer from Mike Brown on Tyronn Lue's comment that Celtics are "harder to defend" than Warriors: "That's his opinion. It's cute." pic.twitter.com/lHuezIwXfQ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 25, 2017

Cleveland has a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals, and is looking to make its third consecutive title-round date with the Dubs official.

Per the Mercury News: