The Memphis Grizzlies have their backs against the wall heading in to Game 6 tonight against the San Antonio Spurs.

To get the area extra loud in Memphis, Mike Conley wants fans to chant Al Kapone’s “Whoop That Trick”, which originally appeared in the 2005 film Hustle and Flow.

“We need any little bit of energy we can get. “If they can [chant “Whoop That Trick” in the first quarter, second quarter, before the start of every quarter, it’ll give us a little boost.”

The “Whoop That Trick” chant began on April 27, 2013 during Game 4 of the Grizzlies’ first-round matchup against the Clippers.

It’s been a Grindhouse anthem ever since.

