Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley will require season-ending surgery to “smooth a small bone protrusion in his left heel”, per Memphis GM Chris Wallace.

Grizzlies GM Chris Wallace announces in email moments ago to MVP season-ticket holders that Mike Conley will require season-ending surgery “to smooth a small bone protrusion” in his left heel. Conley is expected to make a full recovery ahead of training camp. — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) January 27, 2018

Conley has appeared in just 12 games this season, last taking the court on Nov. 13. He has reportedly been around the team while receiving treatment on the heel, but the pain has not gone away.

Conley has been around the team throughout the process, and interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff said his presence has been an emotional boost, particularly for younger players. Conley has insisted that the heel/bone issues is not related to the Achilles issue he had two seasons ago. — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) January 27, 2018

Here’s more from Chris Wallace’s note:

More Chris Wallace: “So, what does that mean for the balance of this season, which to date has not gone as we had planned and hoped? Simply put, we are committed to playing hard and playing the right way night in and night out, while developing our young talent …” — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) January 27, 2018

As the Feb. 8 trade deadline looms, Wallace also added the Grizzlies “will remain aggressive in evaluating opportunities to improve our team, whether that’s through player development, the NBA draft, free agency or trades.” — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) January 27, 2018

Memphis is currently 12th in the West with a 17-31 record.

