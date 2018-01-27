Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley will require season-ending surgery to “smooth a small bone protrusion in his left heel”, per Memphis GM Chris Wallace.

Conley has appeared in just 12 games this season, last taking the court on Nov. 13. He has reportedly been around the team while receiving treatment on the heel, but the pain has not gone away.

Here’s more from Chris Wallace’s note:

Memphis is currently 12th in the West with a 17-31 record.

Get well soon, Mike!

RELATED
Mike Conley on the Grizzlies: ‘Everything Has Been Flipped’

 
  

You Might Also Like
mike conley grizzlies flipped
NBA

Mike Conley on the Grizzlies: ‘Everything Has Been Flipped’

3 weeks ago
NBA

Marc Gasol: ‘I Don’t Have a Season to Throw Away’

1 month ago
david fizdale marc gasol
NBA

David Fizdale: Players And Coach ‘Aren’t Always Going To Get Along’

1 month ago
marc gasol trade grizzlies
NBA

Marc Gasol Would Accept Trade From Grizzlies

2 months ago
mike conley marc gasol david fizdale
NBA

Mike Conley Tried To Play Mediator Between David Fizdale, Marc Gasol

2 months ago
robert pera buy-sell clause
NBA

Report: Grizzlies Owner Robert Pera Faced With Buy-Sell Clause

2 months ago