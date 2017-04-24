Nene had the playoff game of his career on Sunday, shooting 12-12 from the field in the Rockets’ 113-109 Game 4 win over the Thunder.

Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni heaped praise on his center after the game, saying Nene has looked like the best center in the League in Houston’s first-round series.

“Everybody said if he can stay healthy, he’s maybe the best center in the League. It’s true. “Give him credit for working every day and keeping his body right. Our trainers do a great job with him, and we try to spread his minutes out during the year.”

In Houston’s four playoff games this month, Nene is averaging 13.5 points on 92.0 (!!) percent shooting with 6.5 boards in 21.0 minutes.

RELATED:

Steve Kerr: Mike D’Antoni is the Coach of the Year