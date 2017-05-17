Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski saw greatness in Kyrie Irving well before the All-Star point guard suited up for the Blue Devils.

In a B/R Mag feature, Coach K recounts the time when he first noticed Kyrie, who was playing high school ball for St. Patrick.

Krzyzewski watched Kyrie destroy the best teams in New Jersey and would later tell him, “You’ll be one of the best of your generation.”

They thought he would end up at a mid-major program, but Coach K saw something different #BRmag ➡️ https://t.co/LAZVXcksLf pic.twitter.com/goUWd4TI78 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 17, 2017

“He wasn’t playing with the best team in New Jersey,” Krzyzewski tells B/R Mag. “But he was single-handedly killing all these teams.” Later, when he could talk to Kyrie, he told him: “You’ll be one of the best of your generation.”

RELATED:

Kyrie Irving: One Championship Not Enough