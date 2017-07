While the Denver Nuggets did not make Kyrie Irving‘s reported list of preferred destinations, Mike Miller says that Kyrie is “definitely interested” in playing for Denver.

While guesting on Altitude Sports 950, Miller said Kyrie “would be crazy not to” consider Denver (starting at 5:08):

“I think he will. I really do. Like anything else, people look at cities. Denver’s an unbelievable city, we all know that. “With what the organization has built there, he would be crazy not to. And he’s definitely, definitely interested in it.”

