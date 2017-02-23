The Atlanta Hawks will reportedly send Mike Scott to the Phoenix Suns for a heavily protected second-round pick and cash.
Scott’s $3.3 million remaining on his deal will come off the books this summer as he hits unrestricted free agency.
Sources: Atlanta has traded Mike Scott to the Phoenix Suns for cash.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017
Suns sending getting heavily-protected second round pick and cash to Hawks for Mike Scott
— Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) February 23, 2017
Scott was averaging 2.5 ppg in 18 games for Atlanta this season.
