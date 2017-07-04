Mike Scott and the Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal for the veteran’s minimum on Tuesday.

Free agent guard Mike Scott is finalizing a minimum deal with the Washington Wizards, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017

The Wizards have added veteran help to their bench at a bargain price this offseason.

In addition to Scott, Washington has agreed to a deal with Jodie Meeks and traded for Tim Frazier.

